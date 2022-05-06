on 5th May, 2022, Tripcy is set to release the much anticipated remix to his Christmas banger “Freeway”. The Ghanaian artiste recruited Nigerian superstar Davido on the remix of one of the most exciting songs enjoyed by patrons of Detty December in Ghana.
When asked how the feature happened, Tripcy explained ” A mutual friend played Davido the record while in Nigeria. He later heard the song in the club when he came to Ghana. Next thing I knew, his bodyguard, Sexy, calls me on FaceTime, I spoke to Davido, met up with him a couple of days after, and the rest was history”
The record also features South Africa’s amapiano queen, Lady Du, lacing the record with her unique sizzling voice, rapping in English and Zulu.
Produced by Ameno Amapiano global hitmaker, Nektunez, this record is positioned to be a favorite for all who love African music and culture.
Listen to “Freeway Remix” by Tripcy HERE