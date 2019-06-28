Ghana Wins 2019 World ROBOFEST Competition

Methodist Girls’ High School at Mamfe Akuapem in the Eastern Region

Methodist Girls’ High School at Mamfe Akuapem in the Eastern Region has won the 2019 World ROBOFEST Competition held in Michigan in the United States of America.

The 20th edition of the robotic driven approach in solving tasks, saw the school from Ghana winning the ultimate game competition.

The task given comprised building a robot to arrange boxes according to a Binary Number Given. This Binary Number is unveiled when all robots are impounded.

MEGHIS, had earlier triumphed from the preliminary contests held in Ghana among all the top senior high schools.

The annual competition in Ghana, under the code name; Robotics Inspired Science Education, (RISE) is organized by Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation founded by Dr. Ashitey Trebi-Olenu.

Some of the participating countries were:
1. Japan
2. China
3. Korea
4. South Africa
5. United States
6. Mexico etc

Source:Daily Graphic

Nelly Gachanja
Nelly Gachanja
Nelly is a digital marketing professional responsible for managing Africa.com’s social media platforms. During her leisure time, Nelly loves cooking and working on her Kenyan food blog Talkingtonelly.com. She also enjoys catching up with current affairs, updating her African music collection, watching movies, traveling, and spending time with family.

