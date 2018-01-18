Ghana Speeds Up EMV Migration With Pure Payment Technology

Offering secure and independent domestic payment scheme to 41 Ghanaian financial institutions

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is providing its PURE white-label payment solution to GhIPSS (Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems), a subsidiary of Ghana’s central bank that manages the country’s interbank payment processing system. Gemalto’s technology and consultancy will help speed up Ghana’s migration to the enhanced security of EMV transactions, and enable GhIPSS to offer its 41 member institutions comprehensive support for the introduction of domestic branded EMV cards.

The PURE technology solution provides GhIPSS full control and independence over the creation and operation of a new domestic chip-based payment eco-system. The PURE EMV white label offer gives private label issuers or domestic schemes the ability to issue payment cards with total independence from other payment card associations. Full interoperability will be established between all of Ghana’s stakeholders, including banks, merchants and end users. Furthermore, Gemalto and GhIPSS have defined together the domestic issuance and acceptance specifications that will greatly simplify the adoption of the new domestic chip card by the Ghanaian banking community. For end users, the PURE-based solution will ensure that all bank cards can be used at ATMs and POS terminals throughout Ghana, backed by the proven fraud protection of global payment standards.

“Gemalto is the preferred company to deliver a one-stop shop framework for our domestic EMV payment eco-system,” said Archie Hesse CEO of GhIPSS. “In addition to reducing fraud, PURE gives us greater flexibility as we strive to modernize Ghana’s banking and payments sector.”

“This project offers Ghanaian banks greater flexibility with their EMV migration strategies,” said Nassir Ghrous, Senior Vice President Banking and Payment for the CISMEA region at Gemalto. “GhIPSS will benefit from the scalability of PURE, which enables the use of contact and contactless cards as well as mobile payments, along with the accumulated experience of close to 60 issuers using PURE payment card worldwide.”

