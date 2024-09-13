Ghana set to grow and drink more coffee

ITC works with coffee growers and processors in West Africa, helping them reach new markets and grow their operations. In Ghana, coffee producer Asili Coffee is spearheading collective action to boost national coffee production and consumption.

In the rolling hills of the Akuapem Ridge in Ghana, a quiet revolution is taking place, and coffee is at the heart of it.

John Nana Addo Francois, the visionary behind Asili Coffee, is spearheading a movement that promises to reshape rural development and socio-economic change in the region. Through his efforts, Asili Coffee is creating opportunities for farmers and fostering a culture of coffee drinking in Ghana, a country better known for its cocoa.

John is part of a broader initiative under the ACP Business-Friendly programme, funded by the European Union and the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) States. Implemented by the International Trade Centre’s (ITC) Alliances for Action, this initiative aims to bolster Ghana’s coffee production and consumption, with Akuapem Ridge at the centre of this vision.

The area has the potential to become Ghana’s coffee hub, with ideal conditions for large-scale production. Former President John Kufuor, a strong proponent of coffee farming, believes that success here could mirror the country’s cocoa success, offering farmers new economic opportunities and building a thriving value chain.

Establishing a Ghanaian hub for coffee farmers

One key project driving this vision forward is the Pilot Coffee Incubator Programme, launched in Akropong in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The incubator, spearheaded by Asili Coffee Purveyors Limited, aims to make growing coffee less risky while making it easier for young people to enter the industry. The programme is transforming coffee production in Akuapem, supported by key partners such as Ghana’s Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), the German development agency GIZ, and ITC’s Alliances for Action.

By offering free seedlings, training, and access to a ready market, the initiative ensures farmers have the tools and knowledge to succeed.

‘The incubator is important because it creates an inclusive pathway for Ghana to be recognized as a coffee-producing country. But it won’t happen overnight. This is a community project with a 10-20 year timeline,’ says John.

Akuapem is well-positioned for such a transformation. With over 100,000 tenable acres of land and a population of 250,000 – 65% of which are youth – the region offers a strong labour force that can drive large-scale production.

If fully realized, the economic potential is staggering. Each acre of land could generate $1,000 annually, translating to $100 million in income for the area. The programme’s early success is already visible, with the first cohort of farmers, who joined in 2019, now selling their yields to Asili Coffee.

Beyond production, the incubator serves as a one-stop shop for farmers, providing seedlings, training, and research and development, while also acting as an off-take point for their yields. John emphasizes the importance of covering more acreage in coffee and promoting local consumption to create a sustainable coffee culture in Ghana.

A collaborative effort for long-term change

The success of the Akuapem coffee initiative depends on collaboration. Key partners such as ITC and the Ghana Cocoa Board provide crucial support in training, capacity building, and quality control. GIZ’s Agribizz contract farming agreement ensures fair pricing and guaranteed buyers for farmers, providing stability and security for those entering the coffee industry.

John is optimistic about the future of coffee in Ghana. ‘We need to learn how to consume our own produce. This allows us to dictate our destiny when it comes to raw materials,’ he says.

The Coffee Consumption Initiative, part of the broader effort to boost domestic coffee consumption, is supported by a $25,000 grant from the Inter-African Coffee Organization. This funding will help establish model coffee shops across the country, raising awareness of Ghanaian coffee and creating new jobs for young people.

Asili Coffee is now poised to drive both local production and consumption, creating lasting change for the Akuapem region and beyond.

