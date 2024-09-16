Ghana Provides a Great Mix for Your November Travel

In this diverse wedge of West Africa, you’ll find lush rainforests, soft-sand beaches, rich history, vibrant villages and cities like Accra full of life. Just above the equator, the temperature here changes little year-round (expect 27–30°C/80–86°F) – but November marks the start of the drier months. Travel is easier and the countryside lushly green, but the harsh harmattan wind hasn’t yet started blowing from the Sahara. It’s a good time to visit the Unesco-listed shrines of the great Ashanti civilization, safari in spots such as Mole National Park (where you can walk amid elephants and vervet monkeys) and retrace the coast’s haunting past. Some 40 fortresses were built here, where enslaved people were held before facing the horrors of the Middle Passage. The Cape Coast and Elmina castles are especially moving. November is also a good time to meet Ghana’s people: head to the fishing settlements in the south, the animist Lobi villages of the north and the many communities in between.

