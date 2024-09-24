Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Calls for Bold Reforms at United Nations (UN) “Summit of the Future”

In a stirring address at the United Nations “Summit of the Future” held at the UN Headquarters in New York, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a passionate call for global unity, urging world leaders to adopt multilateral solutions to tackle the pressing challenges of climate change, inequality, and global governance reform.

Speaking to an assembly of Heads of State, government officials, and delegates from around the world, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the urgency of collective action, stating that the future is no longer distant but is here and now, shaped by the decisions made in this crucial moment.

“Our theme, ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,’ reminds us that no nation, no matter how powerful, can solve today’s challenges alone,” the President remarked. He highlighted the global nature of current crises, from the climate emergency to terrorism, noting that these problems transcend national boundaries and require global cooperation.

President Akufo-Addo’s speech strongly condemned the resurgence of “irrational isolationism and blind nationalism” in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the pandemic had revealed the interconnectedness of all nations and demonstrated that unilateral approaches to global challenges are doomed to failure.

At the heart of the President’s address was the growing climate crisis, with a particular focus on Africa’s disproportionate suffering. Despite contributing the least to global carbon emissions, Africa continues to bear the brunt of the devastating effects of climate change, from severe flooding to increasing desertification. He issued a clarion call for “climate justice,” insisting that Africa should not continue to pay the price for a crisis it did not create.

“We are told to ‘adapt’ and ‘be resilient,’ but how does one adapt to famine, or build resilience when farmers cannot predict the seasons?” President Akufo-Addo questioned. He went on to demand fairness and equity in the global fight against climate change, stressing that Africa’s need is for justice, not charity.

The President also addressed the widening inequality between rich and poor nations, underscoring that over 700 million people worldwide still live in extreme poverty, deprived of basic human rights. “The pandemic exacerbated this inequality, pushing millions more into poverty, while the wealth of the richest soared. This is unsustainable, and it is immoral,” he stated. He called for a new global economic order, one that promotes inclusivity and ensures that no nation is left behind.

One of the key issues raised by President Akufo-Addo was the need for reform of the United Nations Security Council, which he described as an “outdated, post-Second World War relic.” He highlighted the glaring underrepresentation of Africa, home to 1.4 billion people, in the Council and called for the implementation of the Ezulwini Consensus, which outlines Africa’s position on UN reform.

“Africa’s voice must be heard in shaping the future of global peace and security,” the President stated firmly, adding that the current global governance structure is rooted in an unjust and unequal world order. He called for bold reforms that would ensure every nation, regardless of its size or wealth, has an equal voice on the world stage.

Concluding his speech, President Akufo-Addo urged leaders to act with urgency and determination, noting that future generations would judge the current leadership by its actions. “The world is watching. The future is watching. We cannot be the generation that stood by as the world burned, while inequality widened, and promises of justice went unfulfilled.”

With a resounding call for bold, decisive action, President Akufo-Addo’s address encapsulated the spirit of the summit’s theme—multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow—and challenged the international community to rise to the occasion.

As the world continues to grapple with crises that demand global solutions, the President’s speech served as a reminder of the necessity of cooperation and the shared responsibility to secure a better future for all.

