Sam Jonah, Ozwald Boateng, Anna Bossman, David Adjaye and More to be Honored at The Inaugural Ghana Legacy Honors
On March 25th, Ghanaian pioneers and trailblazers will be honored at the maiden Ghana Legacy Honors, in commemoration of Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary.
The inaugural honorees, comprising of both local and diaspora Ghanaians who have broken glass ceilings in their respective fields, will be honored for their colossal achievements, impact, and contribution towards the legacy of Ghana on the global stage.
The honorees include reputable business magnate Sir Sam Jonah, renowned U.K. based fashion designer Ozwald Boateng, head of the anti-corruption unit at the African Development Bank Anna Bossman, world-renowned architect Sir David Adjaye, CEO of Airtel Ghana, Lucy Quist, and tech innovator Herman Chinery-Hesse. Young Scholar Shadrack Frimpong will receive the Future Award for his extraordinary work and impact in health and education in Ghana.
Click Here to read more about the honorees.
The exquisite black-tie awards gala will take place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, kicking off at 6pm sharp with an intimate networking cocktail reception, followed by the awards ceremony hosted by award-winning actress Ama K. Abebrese. Guests will enjoy a delectable full-course dinner, live entertainment led by Kwame Yeboah and the OBY Band, with performances by legendary hi-life musician Pat Thomas, and the sensational Adomaa and Okyeame Kwame.
The awards gala is set to bring the local and diaspora business community together for a memorable evening of camaraderie and inspiration in celebration of Ghanaian achievement and legacy.
“We are very proud to be able to use the Ghana Legacy platform to bring internationally celebrated pioneers and visionaries of Ghanaian descent back home to celebrate them, and provide the opportunity for them to inspire and empower the younger generation”, said Isaac O. Babu-Boateng, CEO of Bábu Gobal.
The Ghana Legacy Honors is sponsored by Brussels Airlines, Appolonia, Kasapreko, and Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, and produced by Bábu Global, a pan-African media and marketing firm responsible for reputable media brands such as Face2face Africa. Bábu is also the producer of the Pan African Weekend, the Ghana-US Investment Forum, and the FACE List Awards, the most prestigious pan-African achievement awards held annually in New York City, where pioneers such as Mo Ibrahim, Angelique Kidjo, Alek Wek, Wyclef Jean, Ashish J. Thakkar, Boris Kodjoe, Rosa Whitaker, and more have all been honored.
