Ghana is Grappling with Unresolved Issues Ahead of its December Presidential Election

Ghana’s upcoming December presidential election faces uncertainty as the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has refused to sign the traditional peace pact, which aims to ensure a peaceful vote. The National Peace Council (NPC), an organization that seeks to ensure peaceful elections in Ghana, has urged political parties to commit to peaceful principles. However, the NDC claims the NPC failed to protect its interests in the 2020 election, where eight people died in election-related violence. The NDC, led by former President John Mahama, demands justice for the 2020 victims and investigations into alleged electoral fraud. Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) criticizes the NDC’s stance, accusing them of heightening tensions. With only three months until the election, a resolution appears unlikely, raising fears of political violence. Experts urge the NDC to sign the pact but also advocate for legal reforms to strengthen the peace pact’s enforcement.



SOURCE: DW

