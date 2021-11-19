Arkel Consult and Abjel Communications have announced November 19th and 20th, 2021 as the dates for the Ghana Fintech Outlook 2021 Conference and the Ghana Fintech Awards & Dinner Night, respectively, at the Best Western Premier Hotel, Airport, Accra.
The conference, dubbed “ “Promoting Collaborations and Accelerated Investments in Ghana’s Fintech Ecosystem,” will bring together financial sector experts, regulators, and internationally recognized industry leaders to discuss the role of fintechs in Ghana’s burgeoning economy. Speakers will look at case studies and approaches taken to enhance the financial inclusion and digital financial literacy agenda. The event will also recognize the efforts of local and international fintech companies who are at the forefront of digital transformation in the financial sector, at an awards ceremony.
Mr. Martin Kwame Awagah, Director of Arkel Consult and Management Services Limited, said “No economy has developed without solid data on the various sectors of the economy. This is why the Ghana Fintech Outlook 2021 Report project is crucial. The report is a culmination of years of research. We are proud that this will become a foundation of the fintech database in Ghana. Our gratitude goes to our sponsors and supporters and we look forward to developing the database to capture emerging changes.”
Panamax Inc. Zeepay Ghana Limited, BPC Banking Technologies, Brassica Pay, EziPay, DreamOval, MTN Mobile Money Limited, Pavelon.com, People’s Pension Trust and Tarragon Edge are the official sponsors.