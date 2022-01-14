Ghana Divided on Cost of Grand Cathedral Design

The building of Ghana’s national cathedral, due to be completed in December, is a beacon of hope for Christian supporters of the government in the country – but for some oppositionists and those of other faiths it has been a source of controversy. “Next year by now, the whole structure will be in place. We had a meeting with the contractors, we had a meeting with the consultants [and] we had a meeting with Adjaye and Associates, myself and some high-profile people, last week,” said member-secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Victor Kusi Boateng.SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT