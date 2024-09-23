Ghana and Switzerland collaborate for sustainable cocoa

The International Trade Centre (ITC) and its host country Switzerland are strengthening their partnership in promoting sustainable trade-led development worldwide. They hosted events in Bern on 12 September, with a special focus on collaboration in the cocoa sector for systemic change, led by Swiss and Ghanaian stakeholders.

The day began with the ITC flagship sustainability event, the Trade for Sustainable Development (T4SD) Forum, co-hosted with the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) at the Eventforum Bern. Speakers discussed pressing challenges facing small businesses today, including the impact of geopolitical tensions and evolving regulatory landscapes.

In her opening remarks, ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton highlighted the importance of partnerships in supporting small businesses not only to adapt to these changes – but to play an active role in creating solutions.

‘We don’t sit in a box, make decisions and impose them,’ she said. ‘We work with our partners, stakeholders and beneficiaries – that means small businesses, including those led by women and youth – to come up with ideas and to co-implement solutions.’

Her sentiments were echoed throughout the day, as various participants spoke of the need for joint efforts to address complex challenges like sustainability and economic development.

Lucy Afari is CEO of Flexy Foods in Ghana, and part of the cohort of entrepreneurs under the Netherlands Trust Fund V programme in Ghana implemented by ITC. She also underscored the critical role of women in driving economic change.

‘Women in Ghana support the family – education, healthcare, all of that. Empowering women to get income to sustain their families is what we achieve at Flexy Foods,’ she stated, highlighting how small businesses are at the forefront of promoting both gender equality and value addition in local economies.

