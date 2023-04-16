Getting around Ghana Needn’t be a Headache   

Ghana is famed for its beaches and coastal cities, but exploring the rest of the country is easy, whether you’re drifting along the golden shoreline or heading inland to northern national parks. Traveling through the country as a visitor can be challenging because there are so many unspoken rules, but with the right information, you’ll soon be on your way. Whether you choose to hop around using a ride-share service or cover the miles on a long-distance bus, here’s what you need to know about getting around in Ghana.

LONELY PLANET

