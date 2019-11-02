Get To Know Salma El Hariry – Founder & CEO Of S[k]aleUp Ventures

Who is Salma El Hariry, the woman behind Skaleup Ventures?

I am an Egyptian serial entrepreneur. I started my entrepreneurial journey in Silicon Valley right after the revolution with the rise of all the unicorns like uber drobox, Airbnb. Since then, I have a vision of growing world economies in the next 10 years by igniting the full potential of human capital who are building tech startup and delivering exponential social and economic value; Conscious Techies! Previously, I used to work at PITME Labs Global Accelerator focused on Middle East startups in Silicon Valley. I graduated from the AUC, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a minor in Computer Science.

What’s new in this year’s Vested Summit

We’ve tripled in size, around 1500+ attendees, we have speakers from 30+ countries, investors from all around the world, giving more exposure to startups to showcase their conscious tech ideas. This year is all about impact and really taking this region forward. We have Jason Silva as our keynote, the brilliant Emmy nominated futurist who is also now a conscious tech ambassador. The movement is gaining so much momentum this year we can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves.

Tell us more about the start of your journey

I planned for my masters in 2010 and left Egypt in 2011. I graduated from the AUC with much hope and potential to lead the world, when I found that it’s not as easy as I imagined. I started working in a corporate and I learned that everyone could be replaced any moment. I also realized I am not fully utilizing my full potential. So, the only way to discover who I am and what I’m really good at was to actually take a step, invest in myself and go abroad and do my masters. I did my masters in the intersection of business and transformation, the field I was most curious about was technology and technology in the business world and how it can impact the future. I was lucky enough to do my masters in Silicon Valley, being the innovation epicenter of the world, where many amazing companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter were founded. Finding myself in the innovation process in a vibrant and collaborative space. All of those successful people, VPs, CEOs were highly accessible that you could learn from them directly. I built a massive network by going to almost 400 events, and in the process I discovered that my true passion was to deploy all of my skills and network and the expertise that I learned to the advancement of emerging markets and Egypt specifically. That’s when I decided to start an accelerator that helps Middle Eastern startups get access to the know-how, tools and knowledge from a place like Silicon Valley. So, what I wanted to do is basically facilitate the delivery of the innovation know-how and how to build technology to the average person from where I grew up.

Talk to us about PITME labs and how it influenced the startup scene in the region?

PITME Labs is an acceleration program for Middle Eastern startups in Silicon Valley, the was born out of a need to connect the ecosystem and the Middle East to what’s happening in the innovation epicenter of the world. When I went there, I saw a lot of organizations that are working seamlessly to connect their regions, there were German accelerators, Latin accelerators, Asian accelerators, everywhere I saw all of those regions that were outside of the US that were capturing the resources, the innovation and the media attention. And even though there is so many Egyptian talents, and Google and Facebook would come every year to hire them, there still wasn’t this link between the Valley and the Middle East. And that’s what I wanted to do, create this connection and accessibility with my part of the world. And how to influence the startup scene, at that time there was a budding innovation ecosystem that was building up. There was a lot of startup accelerators, incubators, competitions, so much talk about entrepreneurship generally. Which was a great opportunity at that time especially after the Egyptian revolution that inspired me to take the next step. I wanted to help those companies not only build good products, but also good business around them but this support was not available in the region. So, I took almost 25 startups in a journey of a year and a half. It was a one-and-a-half-month program in the Valley to put them in touch with mentors from Google, from Facebook, from Twitter, almost 250 mentors and business opportunities to help them learn how to transform their products into real business. And thankfully some of the most successful startups today where accelerated by PITME, one of which is Eventtus and the other is Fetcher. They managed to raise collectively over 100 million dollars and that was the impact of connecting those two parts of the world.

What do you think of the scene in the region and Egypt, do you see any trends we should be keeping an eye out for?

What’s different about the scene over here is that people here build with passion and perseverance. The average entrepreneur’s goal in the Valley would be to get rich fast and let’s build the next big thing. But when I actually connected with thousands of entrepreneurs during building the Middle East accelerator in the Valley, I realized that entrepreneurs here have motivations that were much more grounded and were actually a lot more real. They are about the problems they solved because they lived through them. It felt like they made it a mission upon themselves to find solutions to these problems. And these are the best type of entrepreneurs, the ones that are not just building for the market but building for themselves. I actually see that conscious tech will be the biggest driver of economic growth and social development in emerging markets because we can help those companies innovate and solve problems in a scalable way for the exponential growth that technology provides. And this is why our company is on a mission to equip them with the Rocketship tools that will help startups scale into conscious million-dollar companies. The only problem right now is that most of the investors in the region are shortsighted, investing only in low-hanging fruits that are actually copy-cats from other markets. Rather than helping real innovation thrive, we’re just hosting localization of an already existing global innovation. That’s the type of innovation we need, but this will not yield the ultimate growth in the world and in the GDP of emerging markets. What’s going to yield this growth is to actually fast-track those companies that have real innovative solutions to big problems and help them access global markets with the push of financial assets. That’s the trend I want to see with Ed-Tech, health-tech solutions. And hopefully the next Elon Musk would come from emerging markets. And by the way, Elon Musk was born and raised in South Africa, so I do believe in the African and Middle Eastern talents, because the problems, such as hunger, are there its just a matter of building infrastructures that can foster innovation and then we can then see those economies lead that promise of what conscious tech can do.