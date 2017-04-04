Africa’s largest fashion industry event, Cocktails & Dresses, is here again! After two fantastic editions of unparalleled success, we are pleased to announce that Cocktails and Dresses is taking a giant leap forward. The popular semi-annual event promoting the greatness of all things Africa, is scheduled to hold on Sunday, May 7th 2017 at the luxurious Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria. Cocktails & Dresses 2017 will host over 2,000 attendees inclusive of over 50 fashion & beauty brands & manufacturers across Africa, over 50 notable personalities in Government & Leading Industries and most importantly YOU. Black Carpet Starts at 12 Noon. An event not to be missed thus make it a date on May 7th bringing along your favorite people glamorized in your most stylish madein-Africa attire.
The line-up of speakers for this year’s Innovation Edition consists of highly notable personalities in Government, Industry, Entertainment, Tech, Fashion and Beauty. “We can’t wait to unleash the agenda!” said CEO of Dressmeoutlet.com, Olatorera Oniru. Previous speakers at Cocktails & Dresses, Largest Gathering of Made in Africa’s Best, with guests from as far as Ghana, South Africa and Botswana included Former Presidential Candidate of Nigeria Prof. Pat Utomi, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, First Lady of Lagos State Mrs. Bolanle Akinwunmi; Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs Mrs. Lola Akande, CEO of Sony Music Africa Michael Ugwu, CEO of Zippy Logistics Kabir Shagaya and several others.
Cocktails & Dresses 2017, Africa’s Greatest Retail Experience, will present the very best of made in Africa excellence; a first-class gathering to network, eat, sip, mingle, shop and hear from some of Africa’s very best leaders. Official Hashtag for 2017’s Innovation Edition is #CND2017. Stay tuned to www.dressmeoutlet.com/cocktailsanddresses for all announcements on Official Agenda, Host, Drink Sponsors, Strategic Partners and more.
Regular Attendance is FREE with registration. Please register here: http://www.afritickets.com/event/cocktails-dresses-africas-greatestretail-experience.