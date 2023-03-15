Germany Reveals Plan to Establish Migrant Centres in Five African Countries

The move aims to offer a select category of Africans the chance to settle on German soil. While the new migration policy is welcomed by some, it also risks taking away vital talent from several African countries. Sociologist Aly Tandian explained that while Germany’s new migration policy may seem beneficial to the country, it could have a negative impact on African countries. Tandian recommends that African countries must have their migration agenda and encourage the mobility of skilled experts supported by circular migration. With circular migration, it will be possible for skilled experts to work in several countries on a rotational basis while enjoying rigorous protection. Circular migration serves the labour market needs of destination countries, promotes development in countries of origin, and benefits the migrants themselves, making it a “triple win.”

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

