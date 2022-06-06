To The International Africa EXPO And Festival Tubingen 2022″
Germany after covid 19 is opening its doors to the 54 African countries and its Diaspora for reconciliation of its historical past, and looking forward to a new beginning. It is in this light that The Africa we want e.V – a non-profit organization through its event “15. Int. Afrika Expo Festival is calling on Africancountries, Africans in Germany and Africans in the Diaspora to come on board for negotiations and dialogue. Bring our African Know – How and Innovations, – come and exhibit, partner and do Business, brands, products and services made by Africans are most solicitated. Private sector- small and medium enterprises, African farmers and Agricultural groups, African Scientist and Professionals in Agribusiness – Scholars, Universities, Researchers, tourism and travel industry, Arts council and cultural groups, designers, Handcraft NGO’s… 15 international Africa ExPo and festival Tubingen 2022, which will take place on 4th August to 7th August 2022. Register, Book a stand, it is time to take Africa’s know-how to next level, come promote African products and culture in to world. Germany is Ready for Africa.
15. International Afrika Expo Festival Tübingen Germany: Register and Attend www.africafestival-international.org