Nominations Open to Reward Innovative Initiatives of Africans

The King Baudouin African Development Prize rewards outstanding contributions to development in Africa, initiated and led by Africans. The Prize also seeks to draw public attention to the many inspirational stories, including challenges and successes, emerging from the African continent.

The Prize is awarded every other year by the King Baudouin Foundation. Beyond its monetary value of 200.000 euros, it offers its winners unique opportunities to increase their visibility and promote their cause to international audiences.

The Prize endeavours to reward innovative initiatives of Africans with a longer term vision and ipact a proven track record in improving the quality of life. The Selection Committee also pays particular attention to initiatives that stand out as the best in their field, improve the quality of life of the people they serve and empower people to take development into their own hands.

There are no restrictions as to the chosen themes. The Selection Committee favors positive approaches that deal with actual challenges in Africa.

Nominee qualifications: