Gemalto High Speed Passport Readers For Cairo International Airport

* Rapid scanning of passports will mean shorter border control queues for travelers at Africa’s second busiest airport

* Homeland security strengthened by fast, accurate detection of fraudulent documents * Enhanced border crossing experience for millions of visitors

Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, is supplying Cairo International, the second busiest airport in Africa, with automated document readers that will enable faster border crossings for millions of travellers, whilst ensuring rigorous security checking of passports and other identity credentials.

Cairo International Airport currently welcomes 15 million passengers every year. With global air travel continuing to grow, authorities are under intense pressure to reduce queues at border control and strengthen protection against threats such as illegal immigration.

Addressing both of these challenges, the Gemalto document reader AT9000 MK2 rapidly authenticates ICAO-compliant passports as well as other official documents such ID cards, visas and driver’s licenses. A simple scanning of documents at virtually any orientation enables quick operation by staff. The reader automatically detects and checks document security features, including those visible under UV and IR light. Anti-glare technology minimizes the interference that can be caused by materials such as shiny laminates.

“Cairo International Airport is Egypt’s most important gateway for business visitors, tourists and citizens returning home,” Magdy Ishak, Chairman of Cairo Airport Co. “Investment in Gemalto’s highly efficient document readers demonstrates our commitment to both enhancing the traveler experience and protecting Egypt against ID fraud.”

“Border control is an important first impression that a country makes on its overseas visitors,” said Mohamad Eit, Regional Manager for Identity Management System in Middle East for Gemalto. “The automated document readers will put Cairo International airport at the leading edge of fast, accurate authentication of travel documents, helping authorities strike the right balance between a warm welcome for legitimate passengers and water-tight defence against security threats.”