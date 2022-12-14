GE Healthcare & Standard Bank: Improving Accessibility To Solve Healthcare Challenges In Africa

Africa Leaders Summit, Deal Room / December 14, 2022 / By

 Standard Bank and GE Healthcare have committed to expanding their collaboration, driven by a shared vision and purpose, and will work together to make new financing of up to $80 million available for GE equipment to Standard Bank customers across the continent over the next five years, with a focus in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, and Angola. The collaboration is already drastically improving accessibility to healthcare in South Africa, disbursing $37.4 million worth of specialized radiology equipment to date. GE Healthcare and Standard Bank will make cutting-edge equipment and solutions available to communities that might otherwise not have access.

