Gavi Purchases 500,000 Mpox Vaccines for African Countries

Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, has purchased 500,000 mpox vaccines for African countries affected by the virus. While this batch marks a significant step, experts estimate that 10 million doses are needed to meet the continent’s demand. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, which accounts for the majority of mpox cases, including over 700 deaths and 22,000 infections from the new Clade 1b strain, has only received 100,000 vaccines so far. To purchase the vaccines, Gavi used its First Response Fund, which was set up in June, for the first time. The organization made the decision after the World Health Organization declared mpox a public health emergency in August and will spend up to $50 million on the purchase. Meanwhile, campaigners for equitable access to medical treatment have urged faster deliveries and reduced vaccine prices. Gavi now aims to build a global vaccine stockpile, if it secures sufficient funding, to address future emergencies.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

