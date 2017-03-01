Gaurang Shah, Mastercard’s Lead for Digital Payments and Innovation Labs in Middle East and Africa, talks with Africa.com

News from the Mobile World Congress:

Mastercard is highlighting the significance of Masterpass QR, their mobile driven Person-to-Merchant payment solution and the contribution already made in the Middle East and Africa.

Mastercard has long seen the benefits of mobile payments and has developed deep rooted partnerships and innovative technology to help capitalize on this mobile penetration. Over and above this, Mastercard has seen how Masterpass QR is powering the development of digital ecosystems and this is a strong topic of discussion at the Mobile World Congress as well as the sharing of insights on how to expand this model to other emerging markets across the globe.

Mastercard and Unilever Join Forces to Empower Small and Micro Businesses in Emerging Markets – Aiming to advance inclusive growth through digital technology and insights – At Mobile World Congress, Mastercard and Unilever today announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on a range of joint initiatives aimed at empowering small and micro businesses in emerging markets.

Mastercard and MultiChoice Make It Simple for DStv Customers to Pay Using Their Smartphones – At Mobile World Congress, Mastercard announced a new solution for South African MultiChoice customers to quickly and conveniently pay their digital satellite television accounts using Masterpass, the global digital payment service from Mastercard, on their smartphones.

mastercard masterpass

Mastercard is a technology company in the global payments industry.  They operate the world’s fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories.  Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone.  Follow them on Twitter @MastercardNews