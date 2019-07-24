Gatsby: Cape Town’s Signature Sandwich

Gatsby is Cape Town’s signature sandwich consisting of a crusty, toasted roll that is stuffed with bologna slices, French fries, ketchup, lettuce, and hot piri-piri sauce. The sandwich is so big that it is usually sliced into four portions, and it can easily feed several people.
Gatsby is named after F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby, possibly referring to the size of the sandwich and the richness of the filling. Today, there is a variety of different ingredients for the filling, from masala steak to calamari and sausages.