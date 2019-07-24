Gatsby: Cape Town’s Signature Sandwich

Gatsby is Cape Town’s signature sandwich consisting of a crusty, toasted roll that is stuffed with bologna slices, French fries, ketchup, lettuce, and hot piri-piri sauce. The sandwich is so big that it is usually sliced into four portions, and it can easily feed several people.

Gatsby. Image: Taste Atlas

Gatsby is named after F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby, possibly referring to the size of the sandwich and the richness of the filling. Today, there is a variety of different ingredients for the filling, from masala steak to calamari and sausages.