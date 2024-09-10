Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Secretary General to Champion Natural Gas Expansion at MSGBC 2024

Senegal inaugurated (https://apo-opa.co/3AYXd5v) the 300 MW West Africa Energy gas-to-power plant at the Cap des Biches thermal generation facility in August 2024, accelerating its natural gas market expansion. The plant will utilize local gas resources from the country’s offshore basins and is set to be upgraded to a combined cycle plant by February 2025.

Natural gas market developments such as this will be unpacked at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference (https://apo-opa.co/3XehknA), with Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohamed Hamel participating as a speaker. Taking place from December 3 – 4 in Dakar, Senegal, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 will feature Hamel in keynote sessions and high-level panel discussions, showcasing regional prospects to drive sustainable development, energy security and economic growth on the back of natural gas exploitation.

“Secretary General Hamel’s participation at MSGBC 2024 is pivotal as it underscores the region’s emerging role in the global natural gas market. His insights will provide critical guidance on how to harness natural gas for sustainable development and energy security,” states Energy Capital&Power Event and Project Director Sandra Jeque.

MSGBC countries are undertaking a series of campaigns, including projects rollout across the gas value chain, to position the region as a global natural gas hub. Senegal and Mauritania, in partnership with energy supermajor bp and upstream oil firm Kosmos Energy, will kickstart production at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) conventional gas project before year end. The project will untap an estimated 15 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to produce 2.3 million tons of LNG annually for 20 years, helping ensure energy resilience and GDP growth for the two countries.

Senegal is also advancing the Yakaar-Teranga project and Mauritania is spearheading the BirAllah initiative for continued natural gas market expansion following first gas production at the GTA. To accelerate projects advancements leveraging best practices from global stakeholders, Senegal joined the GECF as an observing member in March 2024. Mauritania also achieved its observer status in the GECF in October 2023. With natural gas set to account (https://apo-opa.co/3ZittKH) for 30% of Africa’s energy mix by 2050, Hamel will discuss how GECF member countries in the MSGBC stand to benefit and drive regional energy security and affordability while leveraging a growing portfolio of hydrocarbon discoveries.

