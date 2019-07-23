Gangsta Love By Harrysong X Chapterranking

Harrysong kept to his promise by collaborating with the upcoming Ghanaian artiste Isaiah Sowah who goes by the stage name ChapterRanking after he won the ChaCha freestyle challenge on Instagram.



ChapterRanking who was amongst the thousands of artistes that jumped on Harrysong’s ChaCha Freestyle Challenge impressed Harrysong and his followers so much that everyone asked that he features the boy on a song and the King Maker listened to his fans by blessing the upcoming artiste’s song GANGSTA LOVE.

The excited ChapterRanking took to his Instagram handle @iamchapterranking to thank all those who supported and believed in his talent and promised to make them proud. His single; GANGSTA LOVE is a dancehall track that will surely get you off your feet and you definitely cannot expect nothing less when you have a genius and Ghana’s finest Mix Master Gaezy on the Beat.

Signed under the label Arkancia Records, the label executive; Mr Khadafi said he is also excited about the progress ChapterRanking has made so far, and he cannot wait for Africa to listen to what ChapterRanking has been up to in the studio for months as the label teams up with Qtaby Events; Nigeria’s foremost talent management firm to promote ChapterRanking. For music lovers in Ghana and across African, ChapterRanking is surely one name you need to watch out for and he as promised to use his fame to help fellow upcoming artistes from LA Community in Accra where he grew up.



GANGSTA LOVE by CHAPTERRANKING FT. HARRYSONG is available on all online music streaming platforms and we can promise you it is going to be worth your data.

Please click on the link to listen: http://africori.to/gangstalove