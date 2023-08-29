Gabon Votes Under Cloud of Secrecy

The Network of Human Rights Defenders in Central Africa (Redhac) says the internet shutdown and curfew imposed by the authorities in Gabon raise serious concerns about the transparency of Saturday’s general election. The rights group’s head, Maximilienne Ngo Mbe, said the security restrictions suggested that “the elections are being rigged” and she fears there’s a plot to sow further “chaos”. She added, “We call on the African Union to intervene and clearly demand the restoration of internet access before it’s too late.” Gabon’s electoral body is compiling the results from Saturday’s presidential, legislative and local elections, and it’s not yet clear when the outcome will be announced. The polls were marred by delays and complaints of fraud by the opposition. Foreign observers and journalists were banned from monitoring the vote. The main opposition candidate Albert Ondo Ossa demanded that he be declared winner of the presidential election, saying it was time for Ali Bongo who has been in power for 14 years, to go.

