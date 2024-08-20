Gabon Tops the List of Cleanest African Nations in 2024

According to Yale University’s Environmental Performance Index (EPI) report, Gabon is the cleanest country in Africa in 2024. The Central African country leads the continent with a score of 53.1, placing 45th globally. It is followed closely by Zimbabwe with a score of 51.7, ranking 55th worldwide. Botswana, Seychelles, and Mauritius round up the top five with scores of 49.0, 48.2, and 47.3 respectively. They are followed by Zambia, Tunisia, Egypt, Namibia, and Senegal in the top 10. The EPI evaluates countries based on 58 indicators across 11 categories, including climate change mitigation, air pollution, waste management, and biodiversity protection. This comprehensive assessment helps nations identify environmental issues, set goals, track progress, and determine the effectiveness of policies.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

