G7 Looks to Finance Africa’s Infrastructure Ambitions

Top 10 News / July 3, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

Leaders of the wealthiest democracies meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps for the G7 Summit have announced a $600bn lending initiative to fund infrastructure projects in the developing world, which they say will have a particular focus on Africa. Several deals have already been announced under the new initiative. Biden said that the Angolan government has signed a $2bn contract with two American companies, AfricaGlobal Schaffer and Sun Africa, to implement various solar-powered utilities including solar mini-grids, solar phone booths, and home-power kits in four southern Angola provinces by 2025. After a business mission to West Africa by the US Chamber of Commerce earlier this month, the Philadelphia-based company ABD group was awarded $320m for the building of 100 hospitals and clinics across Côte d’Ivoire. Last week, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced a $15m equity investment in Norrsken22 Africa Fund, and $25m in Uhuru Growth Fund, to drive capital growth in African tech companies and consumer-facing SMEs respectively.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here