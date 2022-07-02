G7 Looks to Finance Africa’s Infrastructure Ambitions

Leaders of the wealthiest democracies meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps for the G7 Summit have announced a $600bn lending initiative to fund infrastructure projects in the developing world, which they say will have a particular focus on Africa. Several deals have already been announced under the new initiative. Biden said that the Angolan government has signed a $2bn contract with two American companies, AfricaGlobal Schaffer and Sun Africa, to implement various solar-powered utilities including solar mini-grids, solar phone booths, and home-power kits in four southern Angola provinces by 2025. After a business mission to West Africa by the US Chamber of Commerce earlier this month, the Philadelphia-based company ABD group was awarded $320m for the building of 100 hospitals and clinics across Côte d’Ivoire. Last week, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced a $15m equity investment in Norrsken22 Africa Fund, and $25m in Uhuru Growth Fund, to drive capital growth in African tech companies and consumer-facing SMEs respectively.
SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS