Future-Proofing African Mining, Today! Strategic Leadership And Innovation At The Heart Of Mining Indaba 2025

Mining Indaba – the premier platform for deal-making, investment, and corporate networking for African mining for over 30 years – is cementing its position as the catalyst that ignites positive disruption within the African mining industry. Having launched its 2025 agenda, which demonstrates what is needed to future-proof the African mining industry, the platform is set to deliver another event that will help build a stronger, more resilient sector.

“We stand at a critical juncture for African mining,” says Laura Nicholson, Head of Content & Strategic Partnerships for Mining Indaba. “The 2025 theme underscores the urgent need for the sector to proactively address challenges while capitalising on emerging opportunities. This requires bringing together not only decision-makers, investors, and miners, but all key stakeholders from across the value chain, including mining communities and indigenous people, next-generation professionals and downstream buyers

“Never before have we fully engaged the entire ecosystem of mining, but we are moving forward into a different future, unlike any we’ve seen in the mining industry before. Adaption requires thinking holistically about the entire value chain and connecting with all those directly and indirectly affected by it.”

Africa’s time is now

Four newly launched key programmes – Disruptive Discussions, Sustainability Series, Technology & Innovation Hub and the Intergovernmental Summit – all showcase discussion themes that support a sustainable future.

More importantly, they reflect the need for Africa to rise as a dominant force within the global landscape. They also reflect how the African mining industry can support the continent’s ambition for economic wealth and development.

“The industrialisation of Africa is contingent on the strong performance of the mining sector – which must ultimately support local mid- and downstream value-addition opportunities for additional mineral beneficiation and ultimately full-scale manufacturing,” Nicholson continues.

Mining Indaba 2025 has dedicated the third day of the Disruptive Discussions programme to redefining critical minerals – where it will unpack what “critical minerals” means in an African context, and look at the key raw materials needed to develop economic-powerhouse countries.

Energy-transition minerals are a critical component of this, as they will drive a clean energy future. But alongside this, aluminium (bauxite), fertiliser (potash/phosphate), coal and uranium (stable electricity) and steel (iron ore) are all needed to build a continent that that can be positioned equally alongside its global counterparts. A natural consequence of this is job creation and skills development – both very much needed across Africa.

The key element that will ultimately drive Africa’s success is infrastructure, in the form of rail, road, ports and electricity. “While this concept is not new to Africa, it is one of the pivotal necessities we are yet to fully get right, and this must be resolved with speed,” Nicholson adds. “A number of new rail and power projects are in study or on the brink of development, such as the Lobito Corridor, which is already demonstrating how collaboration – between African countries and also global financial powerhouses – can drive success.”

For the first time, the event will showcase actionable strategies for building resilient mineral supply chains, enhancing Africa’s role in global critical minerals production, and deepening partnerships between governments and the private sector to ensure responsible resource development.

“We’re not just future-proofing the industry; we’re shaping the future of African development itself,” Nicholson affirms “Mining is no longer just about extraction – it’s about value creation across the entire ecosystem. From rare minerals to critical metals, African mining is driving the innovation, infrastructure, and sustainable economic growth needed for tomorrow.”

Mining Indaba is widely regarded as the most influential gathering driving investment, policy development, and technological advancement for African mining. The 2024 edition saw record participation, attracting around 9 900 attendees, including more than 1 200 investors and 2 000+ executives from mining companies worldwide. Targets for 2025 are even greater.

As the 2025 edition of Mining Indaba approaches, the focus is clear: empowering Africa’s mining sector is not only about adapting to a rapidly changing world, but leading it as well.

• Investing in African Mining Indaba 2025 runs from 3 – 6 February 2025, at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC 1 & 2). The event remains the most comprehensive platform for mining investment, finance, and innovation in Africa.