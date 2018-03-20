Funding Skills Development in South Africa

There’s a major drive in South Africa to economically empower the previously disadvantaged majority. Skills development is one of the ways the government is equipping the millions of people who are underprivileged with training so they can be active participants in the economy. To fuel this skills development machine, the Skills Development Levies Act was enacted in 1998.

Under the Act, a collection of Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) was established in 2000. While the Setas have gone through change over the years, their roles remain the same. The 21 remaining Setas distribute funds collected from South African companies to finance learnerships, skills programmes, apprenticeships, internships, and bursaries. Companies with an annual payroll of R500,000 (US $34,600) or more pay 1% of that to the South African Revenue Services. The levies are kept in a special fund, with 80% of the money going to the Setas while 20% is distributed to the National Skills Fund (NSF).