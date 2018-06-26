Frustrating Draw Between Senegal and Japan

After winning their first game, the two teams had the opportunity to take a big step towards the round of 16. But at the end of the 90 minutes of play (and four in added time), Sunday, June 24, Japan and Senegal left on a frustrating draw, which satisfies no one (2-2).

The Teranga Lions and the blue Samurai gave an early, unsteady period. If Aliou Cissé’s players managed to open the score quickly – by Sadio Mané, happy to take advantage of a mistake by Kawashima (1-0, 11th) – they then dropped their foot, leaving the Japanese back in part. At the conclusion of good work by Nagatomo, Inui equalised ten minutes before the break (1-1, 34th).

The second period was more animated. Going from one goal to another, the game went wild and offered many opportunities to both teams. Shortly after an hour of play, Osako missed on two occasions the chance to give the advantage to the players of the archipelago. But, while they seemed to have the game well in hand, the Japanese conceded the second goal, following an excellent job of Sabaly. The other side of the Teranga Lions, Moussa Wagué, volleyed in and deceived Kawashima.

For the Japanese, the salvation came from Keisuke Honda. The first blue Samurai to score a goal in three different World Cups.

With this result, neither of the two teams is assured of its passage in the round of 16 as both sides have to win the next match.