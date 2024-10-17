In the heart of South Africa’s agricultural sector, a remarkable milestone has been achieved. The OneFarm Share programme, powered by Standard Bank in partnership with HelloChoice, is a flagship initiative designed to sustainably tackle food insecurity and improve agri-food system resilience. Recently, the programme reached its 100 millionth meal milestone, an achievement that reflects the tireless efforts of South African farmers, donors, and beneficiaries who have partnered to feed the most vulnerable in the country.

“This milestone is not just about numbers but about the lives touched, nourished, and supported through the collective efforts of many. When we launched OneFarm Share, we knew we had the potential to make an impact, but the response from the farming community and the public has been beyond our expectations,” said Brendan Jacobs, Head of Agribusiness for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa. “Each meal represents hope, nourishment, and partnership. It is evident that when we work together, we can solve even the most pressing challenges.”

OneFarm Share has facilitated the distribution of over 25 million kilogrammes of fresh produce across South Africa. These contributions have helped feed 1.2 million people on a regular basis, including children, families, and communities suffering from food insecurity. The programme’s success can be attributed to the collective 690 produce contributors, its core distribution partners including SA Harvest, FoodForwardSA and Gift of the Givers, and the generosity of its corporate, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and Development Finance Institution (DFI) donors. This network is central to the OneFarm Share initiative, a platform that connects excess fresh produce from farmers and markets with communities in need.

Excess produce is a normal consequence of farming and agro-processing practices, typically resulting from market fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, and unpredictable weather. Initiatives like OneFarm Share address this market dynamic by redistributing this surplus food to communities in need, helping reduce waste, while also enhancing food security.

The initiative’s 100 million meals milestone represents the culmination of countless contributions by individuals and organisations alike. Smallholder farmers, large-scale agricultural producers, financial donors, distribution partners, and logistical entities have all played an integral role in achieving this remarkable feat.

Stories of impact

While 100-million-meals is an impressive figure, it’s the stories behind these meals that truly matter. Farmers who were once struggling with oversupply of produce now see their contributions feeding hungry families, ensuring that no food goes to waste. Small-scale farmers have benefited from reliable access to market and prompt payment, enabling them to grow their agri-enterprises. Community organisations have been able to expand their reach and the nutritional quality of the meals served, providing nourishment to those in need and creating spaces for education, healthcare, and growth.

· Take, for example, the story of Made with Rural, a smallholder aggregator in Gauteng. Through the regular offtake from OneFarm Share, Made with Rural was able to offer an additional two days of work to seasonal workers on the farm, and ensure that all the driver delivery loads were full over a 6-month period. The transaction history from the programme was used to access a much-needed overdraft facility, enabling founder and CEO, Leeko Makoene to extend input advances and credit facilities to the small-scale producers she aggregates from. This partnership not only benefited Makoene’s agri-enterprise, but bolstered the businesses of the other small-scale producers from whom she aggregates, all whilst generating additional employment opportunities.

· Another story of impact is about how Mouton’s Valley Farm, based in Piket-Bo-Berg, channelled their excess produce to help feed hungry South Africans, after a bountiful harvest of Panorama Golden Delicious apples presented an unexpected challenge. Sitting in cold storage were 200 fruit bins of apples, with local or export demand limited and juicing companies already full. Rather than being destroyed, the produce, 101 tonnes of Panorama Golden Delicious apples, was donated to OneFarm Share. The donated apples were given to distribution partners; SA Harvest and FoodForward SA, to be supplied to registered charities and channelled to Gift of The Givers to aid their disaster relief efforts in the Western Cape.

· Community organisations, such as soup kitchens, Early Childhood Development Centres, and food banks, have also shared their stories of resilience and relief. One such organization in KwaZulu-Natal reported that the fresh produce received through OneFarm Share has allowed them to provide healthier, more balanced meals to their beneficiaries. What was once a struggle to feed the needy with tinned goods and starches has transformed into the ability to offer nutritious meals, improving both the physical and mental health of those they serve.

At the core of OneFarm Share is a simple yet powerful model: produce, either excess donated from commercial producers or procured from small-scale commercial farmers, is distributed to people who need it most. The programme’s digital platform, developed in partnership with HelloChoice, a leading online fresh produce marketplace, allows farmers to list their available produce in real-time. From there, the produce is matched with registered beneficiaries across the country via the distribution partners.

Once a match is made, distribution partners ensure the swift supply of the food to the charities. This entire process is underpinned by Standard Bank’s commitment to facilitating change, ensuring that farmers, donors, and community organisations are supported every step of the way.

The journey to 100 million meals has not been without its fair share of challenges or complexities, however, efforts to make an impact are not losing any steam. With food insecurity still a critical issue in South Africa, Standard Bank, HelloChoice and their partners are committed to continuing their work. With World Food Day today, 16 October 2024, every OneFarm Share contribution, huge or small, makes the biggest difference to those in need. Simply put: It. Starts. With. One.

As OneFarm Share celebrates its 100 million meal milestone, the focus is now on scaling the initiative to reach even more people, rescue even more excess produce, and drive growth for even more small-scale producers. The programme aims to double its reach in the next five years, by connecting even more produce contributors with those in need.

“With our dedication to engaging strategically with all our stakeholders, this collaborative approach to addressing food insecurity continues to position Standard Bank as a trusted partner for growth in agribusiness, enabling the OneFarm Share initiative to make a meaningful contribution toward addressing hunger, providing sustainable food solutions – while at the same time supporting Africa’s agricultural sector”, added Jacobs.

Every single act of giving has the power to transform lives. As OneFarm Share looks to the future, it invites farmers, donors, and citizens to all join the movement and tackle food insecurity together, one meal at a time.