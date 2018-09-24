Paving the road to Sustainable Smart Healthcare

Free State MEC of Health, Montsheng Margret Tsiu, is set to deliver a keynote at the 4th annual Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa taking place on 17 -18 October 2018 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.



The summit, which is set to host over 300 healthcare practitioners, policy makers, technology experts, investors and hospital administrators, will convene for two days of top-level content, workshops, case studies, live demo’s and dynamic conversations addressing how healthcare is being redefined through technology.



MEC Tsiu was appointed to the position in May 2018 and is determined to address the challenges facing healthcare in the Free State. She aims do to this through proper implementation of government’s re-engineering of the primary healthcare (PHC) policy, which aims to increase access to, and improve the quality of health services.



Having worked in the health department for over 30 years, first as a professional nurse in primary healthcare and later as the Provincial head of nursing, the MEC has set a number of priorities for this financial year. These include; Centralised Chronic Medicines Dispensing and Distribution, improving health infrastructure across the province, implementing the health patient registration system and TB screenings just to name a few.



With “Paving the road to Sustainable Smart Healthcare” as the running theme for the summit, HISA 2018 will cover emerging technology trends in healthcare such as AI, IoT and wearables, electronic health records, medical practice management solutions, healthcare data security and privacy, telemedicine, predictive analytics and much more. It will also look at the impact that these technologies have on hospital operations and healthcare delivery.



Confirmed speakers for HISA 2018:



• Montsheng Margret Tsiu, Free State MEC of Health

• Dr Michael Mol, Head of Hello Doctor and former Top Billing presenter (Conference Host)

• Rajeev R. Eashwari, Director: eHealth, Gauteng Department of Health

• Dr Sindeep Bhana, Principal Specialist & Head of Endocrinology & Metabolism at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

• Etienne Dreyer, Associate Director: PwC

• Leonard Slabbert, CTO: Boehringer Ingelheim, Sub-Sahara Africa

• Reg Courtenay, Deputy Director: IT Systems in Health, Joburg City

• Dr Kofi Okyere-Dede, Medical Doctor & “Ideas Guy” for Novitech Digital

• Mike Perk, CEO at WWC

• Dr Ola Orekunrin-Brown, Founder of “Flying Doctors Nigeria”

• Jaco van den Heever, Founder and Head of Consulting at Sand Dollar Design

• Ana Lídia Moreira, CCO & Co Founder of FisioCloud Brazil

• Paul Saunders, Data Analytics Product Manager at Mediswitch

• Dilip Naran, Product Development Manager at Mediswitch

• Moshtaq Ahmed, CEO at NybSys/Racson





Key topics at this HISA 2018 include:



• Digitally Transforming a Healthcare Institution.

• The Role of Technology in Making NHI a Success.

• How Practical is Robotic Healthcare Within the African Context?

• Artificial Intelligence and the Future of African Healthcare.

• Electronic Health Records: Data Security Risks, Privacy and Regulatory Compliance.

• Emerging Trends and Opportunities in the eHealthMarket.

• The Role of Big Data and Predictive Analytics in Healthcare.

• Digitizing and Automating the Distribution and Dispensing of Medication.

• Measuring the ROI of Digital Healthcare Projects.

• IoT and Wearables in Healthcare.

• Assessing the Efficacy of Technology-Enabled Population Health Management Systems.



How to Participate:



Join as an attendee: Join local and international hospital CxOs, medical practitioners, healthcare IT leaders, service providers and government functionaries – for two days of top-level content, case studies, live demos, breakaway sessions and plenty of networking opportunities.



Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your health-tech innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.



For more information about this conference, visit: http://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/