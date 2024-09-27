Free SHS Has Brought Immense Relief To Us And Our Children – Denkyira Traditional Council

The Denkyira Traditional Council has hailed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the significant impact of Free SHS on the nation.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to Dunkwa on Offin Wednesday, as part of his campaign tour, the Denkyira Traditional Council said, the Free SHS policy, introduced by the Akufo-Addo government to ensure equal access to senior secondary education for all, has significantly impacted the Denkyira community.

“As you are here in Denkyira, let me commend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and you for the great job you have done,” the council said in an address delivered on its behalf by Nana Kwame Nkrumah II

“Your flagship free SHS policy has brought immense relief to Denkyira community, especially the poor who could not have afforded to send their children to second school.”

“Today, all our children go to school for free without any stress on parents and we have many literate young population, all because of Free SHS. “

The Traditional Council also commended the Akufo-Addo government for bringing developmental projects to the community, including roads, construction of a strategic bridge on-going stadium, the DRIP equipment for road development, etc.

Expressing its support to Dr. Bawumia’s Presidential bid, the Denkyira Traditional Council said Dr. Bawumia was blessed and “who the Lord has blessed, no one can destroy.”

Dr. Bawumia’s visit to the town, was met with rare rains and the Traditional Council, said it signified blessings.

“Your presence here is a blessing for all of us,” said Nana Kwame Nkrumah II.

“The first sign of blessings you have brought to us is the rain. We have not seen the rains here for sometime now but today that you have been here, God has opened the heavens for the rains to fall to coincide with your visit, which is indeed a sign of blessings. It signifies victory.”

