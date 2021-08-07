Freddie Hawman Releases Music Video For His Debut Single – We Belong

Pretoria-based singer/songwriter, Freddie Hawman has released the official music video for his debut single, We Belong. His love for music started from a young age. According to him, it has always been there – like wallpaper to his mind. Although he had learned to play the guitar from the age of 9, as a young child, he had never considered taking up singing as a career until now.
The dream of being a rugby player took a turn when he began winning local music awards including The Legends of Arts SA Championship for “Best entry level performer”, “Best popular music student of the year” and “Best vocal with instrument student of the year”.
Watch the music video for “We Belong” here
Mentored and coached by local music icon Debbi Lonmon (from 80s and 90s hit group Little Sister), Freddie’s career is on the rise. Further to that, this debut single We Belong is produced by another SA music stalwart: Mark Beling from Mean Mr Mustard fame and co-written by Neil Somers (Huisgenoot Tempo Awards winner).
MORE ABOUT FREDDIE:
Freddie, currently a second year BCom Informatics student at the University of Pretoria, dropped his first single “We Belong”, a song inspired by his heart being broken in true Romeo-and-Juliet fashion. With two new songs to be released within the next couple of weeks, Freddie is excited to be stepping into his brand new music career.