Francois Gamet has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited with effect from 1 September 2021.
Francois has over 25 years working experience in the financial services sector, mainly in private equity and investment banking, in the US, UK, Russia, China and across Africa always with a focus on emerging markets. He has had a successful career with Standard Bank Group (SBG) having joined in 2004 and held various executive positions within the Group including his most recent role as Head of Asia for the Group and CEO of Standard Advisory (China) Ltd. In this role he was responsible for group strategy definition and implementation across Asia with a focus on SBG strategic relationship with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive Africa Regions said, “Francois is an accomplished leader bringing over 25 years working experience within the financial services industry in developed and emerging markets. He will drive Standard Bank Mauritius ambition to be a platform business in the coming years leveraging on the Group’s powerful scale advantages and strengths in Africa.”
Francois Gamet said, “I am proud and delighted to serve as Chief Executive of Standard Bank Mauritius. We have a great team in Mauritius and as Africa’s largest financial services group, Standard Bank in Mauritius has a solid foundation and a central role to play within SBG in transforming client experience and driving sustainable growth and value.”
Francois holds a Master’s degree in Management/Finance from France, studied at INSEAD and recently completed a series of programmes on blockchain and platform business strategies.