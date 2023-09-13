Francis Kéré wins 2023 Praemium Imperiale Award

Berlin-based, Burkina Faso-born architect Francis Kéré is one of five laureates who will receive top honours from the Japan Art Association. Sometimes called the “Nobel of the Arts,” the award recognizes excellence in painting, sculpture, cinema, music and architecture. Recognised for his pioneering approach to design and sustainable modes of construction, Kéré’s vocation to become an architect comes from a personal commitment to serve the community he grew up in, and a belief in the transformative potential of beauty. By combining local materials and skills with innovative design and smart engineering solutions, while maintaining a focus on working with local communities, Diébédo Francis Kéré has transformed architecture not only in Burkina Faso, but also across Africa and beyond.

SOURCE: DW