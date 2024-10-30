France and Morocco Announce $10 Billion in Rail and Renewable Energy Investments

King Mohammed VI welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to Morocco on Monday, the first day of his three-day trip to the North African country. Both leaders kicked off the state visit with the announcement of €10 billion in joint investments across several sectors, including transportation and renewable energy. For one, the investments will fund the expansion of Morocco’s high-speed rail, which the country wishes to extend to Marrakech ahead of its hosting of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, new projects will focus on green hydrogen, wind energy, and water management to enhance Morocco’s resilience to climate change. This state visit also marks a renewed “exceptional partnership” between the two nations, further strengthened by France’s endorsement of Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara. While relations have occasionally been strained, France remains Morocco’s largest trade partner, and Morocco stands as a key ally on economic and security issues within North Africa.



SOURCE: AP NEWS