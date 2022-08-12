Framing the Investable Africa We Want

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the African institutional investment community of sovereign wealth and pension funds are committed to making a constructive contribution and playing a leadership role in building Africa’s post-COVID-19 economies and laying the foundation to the achievement of Africa’s Agenda 2063. With over 200 categorised practical action steps, the report lays out a roadmap for the achievement of these goals.
The investable Africa report calls for and showcases innovative partnerships between African institutional investors and Af rican governments, multilateral development banks and international investors alike. It provides high-level insights on critical developmental investment opportunities for African pension and sovereign wealth funds in support of capital markets development, SME growth, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the African Union’s 5% Institutional Infrastructure Investment Agenda.
The investable Africa report also contemplates what the future of African SWFs and pension funds will look like and how the landscape of investment in SMEs, trade and infrastructure will change along with the developments in capital markets through to 2063.
View the investable Africa report here.
Hubert Danso
Chairman, the African Sovereign Wealth and Pension Fund Leaders Forum (ASWPLF), the AU Continental Business Network (CBN), CFA New York Society Global Asset Owners Council.