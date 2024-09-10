Four African Cities Make List of World’s Happiest Cities

By / / Top 10 News

Happiness often correlates with community inclusion and having basic needs met, such as stable employment, clean air, and fresh water. These elements contribute to both physical and mental well-being, which are essential for a content society. While fun and playful activities are often linked to happiness, robust economies that provide opportunities for all citizens are equally crucial. According to the Institute for Quality of Life’s Happiness Index, Africa has four of the world’s 250 happiest cities. The four cities, Cape Town, Victoria, Durban, and Johannesburg, rank 200th, 207th, 225th, and 250th respectively. Three of them are in South Africa, while the fourth, Victoria, is the capital of Seychelles. The list highlights regions that focus on fostering inclusive policies, economic stability, and environmental health, which are key contributors to overall happiness. Consequently, the cities’ inclusion is confirmation they are committed to improving their inhabitants’ quality of life.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

