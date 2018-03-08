FoundingWomen – 20 African Women Entrepreneurs in Technology

#FoundingWomen aims to increase visibility of role models for young African women and girls.

The book shares the inspiring entrepreneurship journeys of 20 African women in technology and aims to increase visibility of role models for young African women and girls

Founding Women, is a collection of first-hand accounts of 20 women who are defying the odds to build successful businesses in technology. Filled with practical advice and words of encouragement, this book speaks to any girl who has a dream but fears the odds might be stacked up too high against her.

Founding Women is a publication of the Africa Technology Business Network (ATBN), a UK-based social enterprise that works to promote sustainable development in Africa through technology innovation and enterprise.

“The release of this book is timely especially as the world marks International Women’s Day. We must recognise that the playing field is not even for all women. African women in tech are not often visible particularly as we are so under-represented in the sector. Founding Women is about highlighting role models to show girls and young women across Africa and the world, that technology is for them and that they too can become technology entrepreneurs if they want to. The book also speaks to a much broader audience because ultimately these women’s stories can teach us all something about going for our dreams and not giving up”, says Eunice Baguma Ball, author and Founder of ATBN.

As highlighted by the recent #MeToo movement, gender inequality continues to be a pressing issue world-wide, particularly in male-dominated sectors like technology where women face systemic barriers. Recent findings show that out of the $85 billion invested by venture capitalists in 2017, only 2% went to women, and less than 1% to black female entrepreneurs.

This book not only puts the spotlight on some of the challenges faced by African female entrepreneurs, but also showcases their strength and commitment to their visions.

Follow the hashtag #FoundingWomen

About the author:

Eunice Baguma Ball is a UK-based, Ugandan social entrepreneur and technology advocate. She is the Founder and Executive Director of the Africa Technology Business Network (ATBN). Her passion for technology stemmed from her experience working on financial inclusion projects in Uganda where she saw the impact that technology-enabled access to financial services could have on the lives of those in underserved communities. She later founded a technology startup in Uganda. While it was not successful, the experience motivated her to work towards building an African innovation ecosystem where young entrepreneurs can access the support they need to succeed and led her to establish ATBN. Find her on twitter @eb_ball

Africa Technology Business Network (ATBN) is a UK-based social enterprise that works to promote sustainable development in Africa through innovation and enterprise. Our mission is to create an African innovation ecosystem that is inclusive, sustainable and has global impact. We provide training, support and mentorship to young African women, enabling them to kick-start innovative businesses that create change in their communities.

To learn more: www.herfutureafrica.org | Twitter: @africatbn