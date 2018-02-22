FORT Review Intersects Innovation & Storytelling With New Content Series

FORT Review is set to launch a thought provoking nine-part video series in celebration of its second edition in February 2018.

FORT Review, a thought leadership platform that aims to strike a finer balance between timely and timeless ideas by producing cutting edge thought-leadership pieces, takes its next step forward this year with a new video series launching February 2018.

Covering an array of topics from Black Excellence to Erotic Capital, FORT will launch the content series at a VIP event at Rockets Rooftop. At the event, FORT Review contributors will make up three panels, discussing Urban Culture, Women in Business, and the Black Perspective in Advertising, moderated by FORT Review Editor Auryn Hiscock.

This edition of FORT Review features contributors from different backgrounds and encompasses a diverse range of industries, from advertising heavyweights such as Creative Director and Starved Magazine editor/founder Annie Raman and Senior Copywriter and DJ Neo Makongoza, the beverage and FMCG industry’s Vahith Baliram and Romy Townsend, to business women and entrepreneurs Mimi Thabethe and Anelisa Mangcu –– as well as special appearances from Trevor Stuurman and Donald Nxumalo.

This edition of FORT Review is as diverse in its topics as it is in its contributors, bought to life in a nine part video series directed by FORT’s talented and up and coming director, Bongani Morgan.

The series will be made available on FORT’s website fort.co and social media @fortnetwork in the coming months.

About FORT

FORT, Storytellers for a connected world, is a network of Thinkers, Makers and Creators. FORT was founded with a simple vision; make the world a more beautiful place, share great and meaningful stories, and leave a positive impact wherever we go.

FORT offers complete creative, content and production services and facilities across the African continent. From its pool of directors, scriptwriters, editors, designers and animators, to an in-house studio and other creative spaces that help projects flourish, it provides a dynamic combination of talent, braveness, and obsession with high-quality output to bring great ideas to life.

Visit FORT’s website here: www.fort.co

About FORT Review

FORT Review aims to strike a finer balance between timely and timeless ideas by producing cutting edge thought-leadership pieces. Each edition features twelve new contributors from the FORT team as well as selected external stakeholders, and culminates in an annual event with panel discussions.