Foreign minister participates in 3rd Arab ministerial working group meeting on supporting Somalia

The meeting, held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, was chaired by Ahmed Maalim Fiqi, Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Egypt, and Mauritania, alongside Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

Discussions focused on joint Arab efforts to defend Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and the Somaliland region.

At the conclusion, the group issued a statement affirming full Arab solidarity with Somalia’s right to protect its sovereignty and reject the mentioned memorandum of understanding and its legal, political, commercial, or military consequences.

The statement emphasised that Somaliland is an integral part of Somalia, based on the Arab League Charter, UN principles, and that any arrangements concerning the region must result from political dialogue among the Somali people.

The meeting was attended by Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal, Bahrain’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ahmed Mohammed Al Teraifi, Head of the Arab and African Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the delegation accompanying the Minister.

