Foreign Minister Partakes in Ministerial Meeting of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, took part, on Septemeber, 03, 2024 in Beijing, in the Ministerial Meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

This Forum, which is celebrating its 24th anniversary this year, represents a key partnership between China and the African continent, based on the fundamental principles of solidarity, cooperation, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

This Ministerial Meeting was chaired by the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, and the Senegalese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yassine Fall, whose country holds the rotating co-chairmanship of FOCAC for the African continent.

The Chinese and African ministers reviewed and adopted the Beijing Declaration and Action Plan, with a view to their final adoption by the Heads of State and Government who are expected to attend the FOCAC Summit, scheduled from September 4 to 6 in China.

This meeting provided an opportunity for Bourita to engage with several of his counterparts and to explore ways and means to strengthen peace, stability, and development on the African continent through effective bilateral South-South cooperation, as well as through triangular cooperation with China within the framework of FOCAC, in accordance with the High Orientations of His Majesty The King, may God assist Him.

