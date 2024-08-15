Foreign Minister Nyanti Leads Diplomatic Corps to Rural Liberia to Encourage Investment in Liberia

For the first time in Liberia’s recent history, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, accompanied by fellow cabinet ministers and foreign ambassadors, conducted an extensive assessment tour on Monday, August 12, 2024. The delegation visited several key development projects across Bong and Margibi Counties, including the 500-acre Fuamah Rice Production Field, funded by the World Bank and the Government of Liberia; the EU-funded Human Rights project at the Margibi prison compound; a 200-acre cassava farm; and an Integrated Rice-Fish Farming initiative. The tour also featured Liberia’s first Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Center for Professional Training, Research, and Development (TCPTR) at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) in Kakata, Margibi County.

The visit, which was attended by members of the European Union (EU) and various EU member states, was centered on evaluating the progress of these significant projects. Notably, the state-of-the-art technical trade shop, part of the EU-funded Youth Rising project, was a focal point of the tour. The Dean of the Cabinet led the delegation on a guided tour of the facilities, which mark the first phase of an ambitious initiative to modernize vocational and technical education in Liberia. Funded by the EU and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the project aims to enhance the quality and relevance of vocational training by upgrading infrastructure and providing advanced equipment.

Foreign Minister Nyanti was joined by senior government officials, including the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. J Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, and Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Gbeme Horace Kollie, Mr. Nathaniel T. Kwabo, Director-General of the Cabinet as well as the Deputy Information Minister, Mr. Daniel Sando.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed deep gratitude to the European Union for its unwavering support in advancing Liberia’s TVET sector. She highlighted that the tour offered foreign ambassadors an invaluable opportunity to witness firsthand Liberia’s development progress and challenges, which could shape future international partnerships. “Our goal is to encourage continued investment and collaboration in Liberia by showcasing our development plans and clearly articulating our needs and strategies,” Minister Nyanti stated. “This visit allows our partners to see the tangible impact of ongoing efforts and explore ways to collectively advance Liberia’s development goals.”

The Cameroonian Ambassador to Liberia and Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Beng’yela Augustine Gang, praised Minister Nyanti’s leadership in organizing this impactful visit. He noted that the initiative provided diplomatic representatives with a valuable firsthand experience of the realities in Liberia’s rural areas, further strengthening their understanding and engagement with the country’s development efforts. Several African ambassadors accredited near Monrovia were in attendance to include the Republic of Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire among others.

The BWI project is a cornerstone of the broader “Youth Rising” initiative, designed to reduce youth unemployment and stimulate economic growth by equipping young Liberians with essential skills for employment. This initiative plays a critical role in Liberia’s strategy to create job opportunities and build a skilled workforce. The visit underscored the ongoing collaboration between Liberia and the European Union in fostering sustainable development through education. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the successful continuation of the project, with Phase Two set to expand similar initiatives to other counties, thereby extending high-quality technical education to more young Liberians.

The participation of the Foreign Minister, alongside ambassadors and senior government officials, highlights the crucial role of international cooperation in achieving Liberia’s national development goals. The anticipated Phase Two of the Youth Rising project aims to replicate the successes of Phase One across Liberia, contributing to a more skilled and capable workforce, and a brighter future for the nation.

