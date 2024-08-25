Foreign Minister Kamikawa’s Meeting with Hon. Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, Zambia’s Minister of Finance and National Planning

On August 24th, commencing at 5:05 p.m. for approximately 25 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with Hon. Dr. Situmbeko MUSOKOTWANE, Minister of Finance and National Planning of the Republic of Zambia, who is visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview is as follows.

At the outset, Minister Kamikawa mentioned that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Zambia and stated that Zambia is an important like-minded country that shares fundamental values and principles. Minister Kamikawa also conveyed Japan’s decision to extend an Emergency Grant Aid of USD 2 million to Zambia which has been experiencing serious food insecurity and expressed her expectation for contributing to food security in Zambia through this assistance. In response, Minister Musokotwane expressed his gratitude for Japan’s cooperation to date.

Minister Kamikawa stated that she would like to strengthen bilateral economic relations, including the development of key mineral resources. Minister Musokotwane expressed his expectations for further investment from Japan and creation of added value.

The two ministers confirmed that they would further develop Japan-Zambia relations towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.

