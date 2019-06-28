Forbes Africa Announces 30 Under 30 List for 2019

Forbes Africa has released its fifth edition of its 30 under 30 list, honouring some of the continent’s most accomplished young artists, entrepreneurs and tech stars.
The popular magazine, this year, has released the names of 120 young African game-changers, all under the age of 30, in each of the four sectors – business, technology, creatives and sport.
This is an increase from 90 people from the previous year.
The list was announced at the annual Forbes Africa Under 30 Meet up that took place at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.
Meet the 2019 class of game-changers:
BUSINESS
- Bruce Diale, 29, South Africa, Founder & Managing Director of Brucol Global Development
- Terence Mathe, 29, Zimbabwe, Co-Founder of Southern Incineration Services (SISCO) PBC
- Mariam Manack , 29, South Africa, Founder & Director of iTrain
- Khanyisile Madonko-Nderezina, 25, Zimbabwe, Co-Founder and CEO of Sakhile Madonko Enterprises
- Isaac Mbatha, 28, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Sky Tents SA
- Sadaam Suleiman, 28, Kenya, Co-Founder & Managing Director of DragonflyLimited
- Adeniyi Omotayo, 28, Nigeria, Founder & CEO Betensured Group
- David Kyalo, 29, Kenya, Founder & CEO Koncepts & Events Ltd
- Ogechukwu Anugo-Obah, 28, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of Bodylikemilk
- Dorn Ndlovu, 26, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Entrepreneur Blue Print Africa
- Busisiwe Mkhumbuzi, 24, South Africa, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Tshimong
- Sydney Sam, 26, Ghana, Founder & CEO of Workspace Global
- Shirlene Nafula, 27, Kenya, Founder & CEO of Crystal River Products
- Kgahlego Rasebotsa, 29, South Africa, Founder & Director of Interior Bubble
- Kimani Adam, 29, Kenya, Co-Founder & CEO of Nature Expeditions Destination Management
- Ijeoma Balogun, 29, Nigeria, Founder & Managing Director of Redrick PR
- Bright Jaja, 29, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of iCreate Africa
- Jesse Carlton Happy Ndongo, 28, Cameroon, Founder of Easy Group
- Henrich Akomolafe, 26, Nigeria, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Akotex Nigeria Limited
- Lesego Mokae, 24, South Africa, Co-Founder of Ditsogo Projects
- Oginni Tolulope , 29, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of Transfurd Limited
- Theo Baloyi, 29, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Bathu Swag
- Avthar Aniruth, 21, South Africa, Founder and Executive Producer of Audience Networks
- Barbara Okereke, 28, Nigeria, Cake Designer, Founder & Managing Director of Oven Secret Limited
- Jessica Anuna, 27, Nigeria , Founder & CEO of Klasha
- Charles Edosomwan, 29, Nigeria, Founder & Chief Strategist of TekSight Edge Limited
- Charmaine Mbatha, 29, South Africa, Co-Founder Millennial Business Administrators
- Shaney Vijendranath, 29, South Africa, Co-Founder & CEO of Vimage Media
- Adetola Nola, 29, Nigeria, Founder & CEO Veritasi Properties Limited
- Caleb Stephen David, 27, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Versatile Commodity Traders
SPORTS
- Clarence Munyai, 21, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete
- Patricia Apolot, 28, Uganda, Kickboxer
- Jean Sseninde, 26, Uganda, Footballer & CEO
- Luvo Manyonga, 28, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete
- Mohamed Salah, 26, Egypt, Footballer
- Sadio Mane, 27, Senegal, Footballer
- Wayde Van Nierkerk, 26, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete
- Chad Le Clos, 27, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete
- Francine Niyonsaba, 26, Burundi, Track & Field Athlete
- Margaret Nyaireira Wambui, 23, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete
- Akani Simbine, 26, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete
- Genzebe Dibaba, 28, Ethiopia, Track & Field Athlete
- Pierre Aubameyang, 29, Gabon, Footballer
- Thembi Kgatlana, 23, South Africa, Footballer
- Siya Kolisi, 27, South Africa, Footballer
- Sabrina Simader, 21, Kenya, Alpine Skier
- Quinton De Kock, 26, South Africa, Cricketer
- Alex Iwobi, 23, Nigeria, Footballer
- Aphiwe Dyantyi, 24, South Africa, Rugby Player
- Percy Tau, 25, South Africa, Footballer
- Ruhan Van Rooyen, 25, South Africa, Paralympic Athlete
- Emmanuel Korir, 24, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete
- Beatrice Chepkoech, 24, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete
- Giana Lofty, 24, Egypt, Martial Arts Practioner
- Caster Semenya, 24, South Africa, Track & Field
- Kagiso Rabada, 24, South Africa, Cricketer
- Sarah Ahmed, 21, Egypt, Weightlifter
- Jacob Kiplimo, 18, Uganda, Track & Field Athlete
- Faith Kipyegon, 25, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete
- Gerson Domingos, 23, Angola, Basketballer
CREATIVES
- Karabo Poppy Moletsane, 27, South Africa, Creative Illustrator, Street Artist & Graphic Designer
- Rophnan Nuri, 29, Ethiopia, Electronic Dance Music Artist
- Henry Amponsah, 28, Ghana, Designer, Founder & CEO of 101 Clothing
- Austin Malema, 28, South Africa, Photographer & CEO of Pixelkollective
- Harmony Katulondi, 29, Democratic Republic of Congo, Presenter, Model, Actor and Voice Over Artist
- Kapasa Musonda, 29, Zambia, Fashion Designer
- Richard Akuson, 26, Nigeria, Founder & Editor of A Nasty Boy
- Menzi Mcunu, 22, South Africa, Founder of the Afrocentric Gentlemvn
- Trevor Stuurman, 26, South Africa, Photographer and Creative Director
- Burna Boy, 28, Nigeria, Musician
- Kim Jayde, 28, Zimbabwe, TV Presenter, Model & MC
- Petite Noir, 28, Democratic Republic of Congo, Singer, Songwriter & Producer
- Aisha Baker, 29, South Africa, Business Woman, Influencer and Style Icon
- Karun, 24, Kenya, Musician
- Gilmore Moyo, 27, Zimbabwe, Creative Director, Content Creator, Fashion Facilitator, TV & Radio Host and Founder of Paper Bag Africa
- Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo, 29, South Africa, TV Host, Entrepreneur & Musician
- Hermann Kamte, 27, Cameroon, Architect, Founder & CEO of Hermann Kamte & Associates
- Helen Chukwu, 25, Nigeria, Fashion Designer, Founder & CEO of Helen Couture
- Luis Munana, 27, Namibia, Creative Director, Model, TV Host & Founder of Voigush Africa and Waka Waka Moo
- Upile Chisala, 24, Malawi, Author & Poet
- Joseph Awuah-Darko, 22, Ghana, Contemporary Artist
- Joe ‘Human’ Nawaya, 25, Democratic Republic of Congo, Graphic Designer & Co-Founder of Creative Mind Space
- Thando Thabethe, 29, South Africa, Actress & Radio DJ
- Rich Mnisi, 27, South Africa, Fashion Designer
- Kevin Njue, 27, Kenya, Producer, Director, Writer & CEO of Rocque Pictures
- Sho Madjozi, 27, South Africa, Musician
- Sarah Owusu, 28, Ghana, Artist & Painter
- Abisola Akintunde, 28, Nigeria, Founder & Creative Director of MakeupbyAshabee and Beelashes
- Yaa Bonsu, 28, Kenya, Fashion Stylist & Creative
- Paola Audrey Ndengue, 29, Côte d’Ivoire, Host, Producer & Co-Founder of Fashizblack
TECHNOLOGY
- Nthabiseng Mosia, 28, South Africa, Co-Founder & CMO of Easy Solar
- Evans Akanno, 29, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of Cregital
- Micheal Paul Mollel, 29, Tanzania, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Jimz Technologies Co. Ltd
- Nureshka Viranna, 27, South Africa, Co-Founder & Director of Shopli
- Jacob Rugano, 29, Kenya, Co-Founder & Director of AfricarTrack International
- Fred Oyetayo, 25, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of Fresible
- Alpha Nury, 29, Senegal, Founder & CEO of Jamaa Funding
- Hansley Noruthun, 27, Mauritius, Founder of Mauritius Space & Science Foundation
- Schizzo Thompson, 29, Malawi, Founder & Managing Director of Sky Energy
- Wilford Mwanza, 29, Zimbabwe, Founder & CEO of Fordolutions
- Vèna Arielle Ahouansou, 25, Benin, Co-Founder & CEO of KEA Medicals
- Damilola Olokesusi, 29, Nigeria, Co-Founder & CEO of Shuttlers Logistics Company
- Diana Esther Wangari,, 27, Kenya, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer of Sagitarix
- Chinedu Azodoh, 29, Nigeria, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX)
- Shaun Benjamin, 29, Zimbabwe, Co-Founder of Simba Solutions
- Matthew Piper, 25 and Karidas Tshintsholo, 24, South Africa, Founders of Khula App
- Courtney Bentley, 29, South Africa, Co-Founder & CEO of Visibility Insight
- Josh Okpata, 27, Tochukwu Mbanugo, 29, Nigeria, Founders of Eazyhire
- Muhammed Salisu Abdullahi, 28, Nigeria, Co-Founder & Managing Director of eTrash2Cash
- Silas Adekunle, 26, Nigeria, Founder of Reach Robotics
- Joshua Chibueze, 26, Somto Ifezue, 28 and Odunayo Eweniyi, 26, Nigeria, Founders of PiggyVest
- Uka Eje, 29, Nigeria, Co-Founder & CEO of Thrive Agric
- Melissa Mwale, 29, Zimbabwe, Founder of Hive Incorporation & Co-Founder of CryptoGem
- Eric Muli, 27, Kenya, Founder & CEO of Odyssey Capital
- Eric Rutayisire, 28, Rwanda, Founder & CEO of Charis UAS
- Khalid Machchate, 26, Wissal Farsal, 27, Morocco, Founders of K&W Technologies
- Siyabonga Thomas Tiwana, 29 & Tyrone Adams, 28, South Africa, Founders of Skywalk Innovations
- Chika Madubuko, 27, Nigeria, Co-Founder & CEO of Greymate Care
- Dorcas Owinoh, 28, Kenya, Co-Founder & Director of LakeHub
- Marnus van Heerden, 29, Matthew Smith 26, Ndabenhle Ngulube, 28, South Africa, Founders of Pineapple App