Following directives from His Highness the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, UAE dispatches vaccines to five countries in Africa to combat the outbreak of Monkeypox

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and as part of the country’s continuous humanitarian efforts to support other nations in confronting challenges and crises, the UAE has dispatched several aircraft carrying Monkeypox vaccines to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, and Cameroon, to support their efforts to address and contain the outbreak of the virus.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said: “The support offered highlights the significant importance placed by the UAE on enhancing global humanitarian and healthcare efforts, and affirms the country’s steadfast commitment to assisting other nations during crises and disasters.”

His Excellency added: “The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian values as part of its ongoing commitment to extend a helping hand and assist impacted communities across the world.”

