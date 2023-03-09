Flutterwave Collaborates with Africa Fintech Summit as Lead Sponsor

WASHINGTON DC, United States of America, 9 March 2023, /African Media Agency/- The Africa Fintech Summit is pleased to announce Flutterwave as the Lead Fintech Sponsor for Africa Fintech Summit in 2023 to be held in Washington DC on the 12th April 2023 and in one African city, to be announced soon, in November 2023. The sponsorship comes at the heels of Flutterwave’s latest licenses issued in Egypt making it possible for Flutterwave to be an official payment service provider that is expanding its presence in Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Since inception in 2016, the Flutterwave team has been on a mission to create endless possibilities for customers and businesses in Africa and the emerging markets, so far processing over 400M transactions worth over USD $25B to date across 34 countries in Africa. It also follows a year of rapid growth for the brand which now serves over 1,000,000 businesses across the globe.

Flutterwave’s Founder and CEO Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, said, “Once again, we’re happy to be a title sponsor at this year’s AFTS event. We believe that the AFTS network has been instrumental in developing and shaping the fintech industry in Africa and Flutterwave has been an active enabler of the ecosystem growth. We’re always enthusiastic to work with the Africa Fintech Summit team in engaging stakeholders and partners who help us create endless possibilities. We’re excited for all this opportunity provides as we continue on our vision to connect African countries through payments. ”

“It is with immense gratitude and great pleasure we are welcoming back Flutterwave as our Lead Fintech Sponsor for both our April & November summits this year. Flutterwave has been – and continues to be an impactful, progressive, and innovative Fintech that enables the wide Fintech ecosystem in Africa and beyond and demonstrating the Africanization of Tech in its global growth trajectory,” said Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder of AFTS and MD of Ibex Frontier.

Since its first summit in 2018, the Africa Fintech Summit has become the largest bi-annual financial technology gathering on the African continent. In addition to Flutterwave’s sponsorship, AFTS will be supported by a diverse cohort of partners and sponsors. The 9th edition of AFTS will focus on fintech regulatory best practices, diaspora banking & remittance, African fintechs expanding globally, cross border payment movements & use-cases for decentralized finance (Defi), fintech funding trends, cross-border payments under the AfCFTA, US-Africa tech connections, and numerous other spotlight topics.

Tickets for AFTS Washington DC are on sale now. To learn more or to register, visit http://africafintechsummit.com/

Delegates get 25% on AFTS tickets by using the discount code $END25 at checkout of registration at http://africafintechsummit.com/

About Africa Fintech Summit

AFTS ( https://africafintechsummit.com ) is the premier global initiative dedicated to the African fintech ecosystem. AFTS is traditionally hosted in Washington, D.C., each April during the World Bank/IFC annual meeting week and in a different African city each November (most recently Cape Town, Lagos, Addis Ababa and Cairo). The summit is being held in a hybrid format, in person in the selected Venue in compliance with COVID-19 protocol and global live virtual delegates.

Supported by an advisory board of thought leaders and fintech pioneers, AFTS is a unique space where innovative ideas are debated, investments mobilized, partnership deals signed, and collaborations formed across sectors and geographies. AFTS is organized in partnership between Washington, D.C. based firms, strategic advisory group, Dedalus Global, and Pan-African consultancy advisory firm, Ibex Frontier.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 400M transactions in excess of USD $25B and serves more than one million businesses including customers like Uber, Airpeace, Bamboo, Piggyvest and others.

The company’s key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its Sendapp product. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries For more information on Flutterwave’s journey, please visit: www.flutterwave.com

