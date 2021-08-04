Flat6Labs Celebrates Eight Startups At Spring 2021 Demo Day In Cairo

Eight exceptional Egyptian startups have just graduated from Flat6Labs Cairo Seed Program’s 16th cycle, which comes after over 230 hours of online business training to help them grow their customer base, refine their offerings, expand to new markets and build strategic partnerships.
On the premise of pumping fresh blood in Egypt’s economy, Flat6Labs’ seed program in Cairo provides a steady pipeline of 18 to 20 new promising startups to the local VC market every year. In fact, the eight graduating startups have been filtered from around 1000 applications coming from all over Egypt.
“As the startup ecosystem in Egypt continues to mature, the number of applications for our seed program has been increasing cycle on cycle. But it’s not just the number of applications, we’re also witnessing a rise in the quality of the pipeline and startups applying and joining our program,” says Albert Malaty, Managing Director of Flat6Labs Cairo Seed Program.
Each startup has received a seed investment starting from EGP 500,000 and up to EGP 750,000 in cash funding in exchange for up to 10% equity. “We have recently completed the second close of our EGP 207 million Egypt based fund, having received massive support from all our anchor investors. The current fund size allows us to provide a more suitable investment to our startups at the current turbulent times, helping them attract the right talents, acquire more customers, and survive longer,” says Marie Therese Fam, Managing Partner of Flat6Labs Egypt.
Flat6Labs’ Spring 2021 Cycle started in Cairo on March 14th, 2021 to help build the following eight resilient startups that have developed products and services across multiple sectors including health-tech, supplies and logistics, eCommerce, food and beverage, fintech and advertising.
- CreditFins, Inc.
Aiming to alleviate financial stress for millions of users in the region, CreditFins built Egypt’s first tech-enabled credit cards management platform to help customers analyze and optimize their spending, CreditFins also offers different educational content empowering customers to settle their credit card debt quickly and cheaper.
CreditFins’ website: www.creditfins.com
Contact founder form: bit.ly/contact-CreditFins
- dKilo
This technology company puts remotely-managed digital advertisements on moving vehicles. In four months, dKilo was able to successfully deploy 10 cars generating EGP 75,000 in monthly revenues and 6 million impressions monthly.
dKilo’s website: www.dkilo.com
Contact founder form: bit.ly/contact-dKilo
- The Deli Llamas
With “School Lunchies,” a flagship brand of kid-specific lunch meals, food-tech startup, The Deli Llamas , design meals to promote balanced nutrition, autonomy and an enjoyable experience. School Lunchies is a web platform to order freshly-made lunches, delivered daily to schools. Hopping on that summer bandwagon, The Deli Llamas were able to close deals with two retailers in the North Coast.
The Deli Llamas’ website: www.lunchies.me/
Contact founder form: bit.ly/contact-TheDeliLlamas
- The Baby Garage
Next to its 360 degrees parents support platform, The Baby Garage is also a shopping advisory marketplace for children’s products and services. Jumping by 70% in revenues this year, the team runs a number of various business units including the marketplace, the content blog, the discount cards, and on-ground activations currently serving 550 thousand parents in Egypt. The Baby Garage started in 2015 and evolved officially under the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center in the Ministry of telecommunication in 2019.
The Baby Garage website: www.thebabygarage.com
Contact founder form: bit.ly/contact-TheBabyGarage
- ELSupplier
This B2B wholesaler lead generation platform is Egypt’s first online platform allowing suppliers to list their products and services. ELSupplier’s tech solution amplifies the supplier’s reachability allowing them to penetrate new markets at much lower costs while saving sales executives hundreds of hours. Since the launch of the cycle, ELSupplier generated EGP 160,000 in revenue and acquired 4,000 new users.
ELSupplier’s website: www.elsupplier.com
Contact founder form: bit.ly/contact-ELSupplier
- Intixel
Launched in September 2018, Intixel is a health-tech startup supporting medical imaging companies with the needed image-analytics engines. In December 2020, Intixel launched its first clinically validated product; AIRA Breast; to empower radiologists in breast-cancer screening programs with its AI-powered solutions. Intixel’s team is a finely selected AI, and medical imaging experts. Intixel just released the beta version of its AIRA Breast product, currently running on the cloud for online use.
Intixel’s website: www.intixel.com
Contact founder form: bit.ly/contact-Intixel
- Lumiere
The go-to destination for affordable luxury, Lumiere, kicked off in late 2020, bringing together a community of the most exciting independent luxury brands and contemporary, emerging designers hailing from different regions and diverse cultural backgrounds across the globe. So far, they offer over 2500 stock-keeping units for 30 different designers listed on their website.
Lumiere’s website: www.getlumiere.com
Contact founder form: bit.ly/contact-Lumiere
- Nureab
Already the leading manufacturer of rehabilitation robots in the MENA region, Nureab offers innovative motor rehabilitation devices to accelerate patients’ recovery times and results making the recovery journey for patients with mobility disabilities easier. With Nureab’s product – which is 95% done and in its phase 3 of trials – physical therapists can accurately monitor their patients’ progress to offer them the most suitable treatment plans.
Nureab’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/nureabCo
Contact founder form: bit.ly/contact-Nureab
Over the past four months, the teams of the aforementioned startups have received intensive training on topics ranging from Financial Modeling, Business Modeling, Growth Hacking, Storytelling for Business, and Technology Pitfalls, to Pricing, How to be Investor Ready, Product UX/UI, and Strategic Partnerships.
- All the information, contact details, and links to the startups’ presentations are available on Flat6Lab’s website.
The next cycle will commence in September, prospective startups can apply through this link.