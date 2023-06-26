Five Trending Solo Travel Destinations in Africa                  

According to Explore Worldwide, solo travel has become a cultural phenomenon across the globe and #solotravel videos have garnered close to four billion views on TikTok. Off the south-east coast of Africa, the beautiful island of Mauritius proves to be the top trending destination for solo travellers within this continent, with nearly 150% more online searches compared to last year. South Africa’s Mother City, Cape Town, has increased in solo travel interest by 145%, thus narrowly missing the top spot. Must-visit spots include the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Robben Island and the Cape of Good Hope. Landing in third place for Africa’s trending solo travel locations is the capital of Egypt. This bustling metropolis sits at the crossroads of Africa and the Middle East and is steeped in a heady mix of history, culture and ancient wonders. The Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off east Africa. It’s home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, as well as rare animals such as giant Aldabra tortoises. Nairobi is Kenya’s capital city. In addition to its urban core, the city has Nairobi National Park, a large game reserve known for breeding endangered black rhinos and being home to giraffe, zebras and lions.

IOL